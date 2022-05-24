After a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, the popular pickleball tournament will return for the 2022 Nikkei Games.

The round-robin doubles tournament will be held Sunday, July 10, at the Tustin Pickleball Courts, with men’s, women’s and mixed divisions.

Age groups will be divided into under-60 and 60-plus categories. Registration as well as more tournament information is available at www.pickleballtournaments.com. Search “Nikkei Games” at the site.

Pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in America, is a kind of hybrid paddle sport, combining elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, using a ball similar to a Wiffle ball.