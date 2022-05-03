Private services for the late Hisaye Shiba, 97-year-old, Fresno-born resident of South Pasadena, who passed away on March 30, 2022, were held on Saturday, April 23, at Fukui Mortuary, “Chapel in the Garden” in Los Angeles.

She is survived by her brother, Hisao Kanegawa; her children, Sherrie (William) Tell, Richard (Cheryl) Shiba, and Betty Shaw; grandchildren, Thomas and Timothy Shiba, Alex (Andi) and Savannah Shaw; great-grandchildren, Kanoa Vallejo and Kaori Shaw; and nephews, nieces, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Masao Shiba, and her parents, Sakuichi and Otsune Kanegawa.

