Mr. Alfonso E. Remolino, 87, U.S. Army Veteran, passed peacefully on April 11, 2022.

He is survived by his loving family: son, Kyle B. (Nancy) Remolino; granddaughter, Kelsey K. Remolino; and many nieces, nephews and family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary, “Chapel in the Garden,” 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012, with Rev. Mark Nakagawa officiating.

The family requests casual aloha attire.

