The Japanese Chamber of Commerce Foundation will host its 2022 Jokun Recognition Community Luncheon on Sunday, June 5, at the Quiet Cannon, 901 N. Via San Clemente, Montebello.

David Ono and Bryan Takeda

Reception starts at 10 a.m. and ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by luncheon at noon.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News anchor David Ono and Nikkei Federation. Bryan Takeda, fall 2021 Kunsho recipients, will be recognized. The Japanese government has honored Ono for contributions to promoting the understanding of Japan in the U.S. and Takeda for introducing Japanese culture in the U.S. and promoting friendly relations between Japan and the U.S.

RSVP by May 31. Cost: $65 per person. For more information, contact JCCF at (213) 626-3067 or office@jccsc.com.