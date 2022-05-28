Mojo Wang and his AAPI Heritage Month artwork.

UPS in partnership with ACE, the National Asian Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce and Entrepreneurship, is contributing $150,000 to provide grants for AAPI-owned small businesses that were adversely affected by the pandemic.

Through Proudly Unstoppable and partnerships with New York Fashion Week and Complex Networks, UPS has invested $1 million to help fuel diverse-owned SMBs (small and midsize businesses).

A limited-edition UPS Express Box was designed by Chinese American artist Mojo Wang in celebration of AAPI Heritage Month. He came to the U.S. to rebuild his life and become an artist – leaving family, friends, and a good job behind.

“It takes courage to start a new life,” said Wang. “I sacrificed a lot coming to New York City, but that’s a part of the immigrant story.”

As an immigrant illustrator, he has a unique perspective, a perspective that pairs well with the Proudly Unstoppable campaign.

“I’m very grateful to work with UPS on this project. My hope is the AAPI community will feel seen through my work,” he said.

Celebrating the determination and diversity of the AAPI community, the artwork, titled “Together We Grow Stronger,” illustrates the journey of AAPI immigrants building a new life in America. Wang chose a tree as the main symbol for the artwork.

“I’m fascinated by nature,” he said. “Trees take care of each other in forests, much like the AAPI community – we help each other grow.”

UPS and The UPS Foundation have an ongoing commitment to provide resources and funding to uplift the AAPI community, including:

• For over two decades, The UPS Foundation has funded higher education scholarships for first-generation Asian American and Pacific Islander high school students.

• The Women Exporters Program has equipped women-owned-and -led small businesses across the Asia-Pacific region with the skills to grow and develop their company’s export capabilities.

• The UPS Foundation committed more than $2.2 million in grants and sponsorships to advance programs supporting AAPI issues in 2021.

• The Asian Business Resource Group has helped build a community, educate allies, and drive equality across the organization.