Kizuna’s spring fundraiser, “Hisashiburi,” will be held on Sunday, June 5, from 3 to 5:30 p.m. in Little Tokyo.

In lieu of our annual dinner, Kizuna is delighted to host an afternoon of long-awaited reunion and a joyful celebration of what’s to come. “Hisashiburi” is a multigenerational event honoring the time we have spent apart and the reasons that we choose to connect again. Explore an exciting summer of new growth, opportunity, and youth engagement that stretches out ahead. It’s been a long time since the last time. Light afternoon fare of food/drinks/dessert will be provided.

Founded in 2011, Kizuna is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a future for the community through the education, engagement and empowerment of the next generation. Kizuna works with over 700 youth and young adults throughout the year developing skills in leadership, networks in the community, and building a passion for involvement in community service.

Sponsorships and general admission tickets are now available, including a special Next Gen ticket price for individuals under the age of 25 and a Family/Friends Picnic for groups of four. To purchase tickets or sponsorships, and to find out more information about Hisashiburi, visit www.gokizuna.org/hisashiburi. All proceeds from the event will support Kizuna’s mission to build a future for the community through the education, empowerment, and engagement of the next generation.

“Hisashiburi” will be held at the new Terasaki Budokan, 249 S. Los Angeles St. (between Second and Third streets) in Little Tokyo. We will be observing COVID-19 safety protocols and require all attendees to be fully vaccinated. If you have questions, please contact Emily Hoang at emily@gokizuna.org or (213) 973-4465, ext. 3.