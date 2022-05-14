After a two-year hiatus, Nanka Yamaguchi Kenjinkai will hold its annual picnic on Sunday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at George Elder Park, 1950 Wilcox Ave. in Monterey Park.

“We sincerely hope that many of our Issei, Nisei, Sansei, Yonsei and Gosei members will join all of us in this opportunity to reaffirm a common bond — our Yamaguchi roots,” said President Arturo Yoshimoto.

“Bring your favorite dishes to share with your family and enjoy a fun-filled leisurely afternoon of games and races for all ages, Japanese ondo dancing, and other entertainment. There will be plenty of soft drinks, shaved ice, mochi­maki, hot dogs, and chili, all provided by the kenjinkai. If you prefer, Japanese bento can be pre-ordered for $10 each. Call to place your order.

“2022 NYK High School Scholarships will also be presented at the picnic. Applications are available for those who qualify …

“We look forward to seeing you at the picnic, and we thank you for your loyal support of Nanka Yamaguchi Kenjinkai.”

Activities will include an opportunity drawing. Tickets are $2 each.

For more information, contact Aki at (562) 234-5702 or email Nanka.Yamaguchi.Kenjinkai@gmail.com.