Kristi Yamaguchi waves to the crowd after she was awarded the U.S. Championship medal for her win in the Ladies Single Skating competition in the U.S. Figure Skating Championship in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 11, 1992.(AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander)

Season 2 of the critically acclaimed podcast “Blind Landing” goes deep inside the world of figure skating, offering an intimate anthol­ogy with some of the biggest names in the sport, including Kristi Yamagu­chi, Tai Babilonia and Adam Rippon.

Through exclusive interviews, im­mersive sound design and unearthed archival tape, the second season features three stories about skaters who dared to challenge the norms and confines of their times.

“As a Japanese American kid in the early ’90s, seeing Kristi winning the gold in women’s figure skating at the 1992 Olympics was everything,” said Stefanie Ritoper, one of the series’ contributing reporters. “For me, she was more than a famous ath­lete — she was one of the few Asian Americans I saw on TV, period.

“On the 30th anniversary of her historic win, I decided to look back on what that moment was like, through archival tape, talking to other Asian American women and Kristi, herself, in unpacking the complex cultural context surrounding Asian Americans at the time.”

“Blind Landing” can be found at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. More infor­mation at http://blindlanding.com.