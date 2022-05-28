The Japanese American National Museum on May 19 hosted a screening of the “From Little Tokyo to Crenshaw” episode of KCET’s local documentary series “Lost L.A.” The program examines how Japanese Americans returning from the wartime camps rebuilt their community in the Crenshaw or “Seinan” (Southwest) neighborhood. Following the screening, a panel discussion hosted by The Rafu Shimpo’s Mikey Hirano Culross (speaking) included community members featured in the program – from left, artist and musician Nobuko Miyamoto, JANM director of collections and curator Kristen Hayashi, and Yellow Brotherhood legacy member Nick Nagatani. The show can be viewed in the “Lost L.A.” section at www.pbssocal.org. (Photo by Abraham Ferrer/Visual Communications Photographic Archive)