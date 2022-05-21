SAN JOSE — This Sunday, May 22, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Kenneth Tan (pictured) is an author and recipient of the Leigh Weimers Emerging Artists Awards. The Bay Area native joins us to talk about his book “Crescenciana,” which includes art pieces he created together with his late “lola” or grandma.

We continue our celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by highlighting AAPI Heritage Month Honoree Betty Duong (pictured).

The Lance Lew Grand Prize Winner of the Growing Up Asian in America Contest, Maddie Tsang (pictured), joins us to talk about her winning art piece and how it was partly inspired by her experience as a young immigrant.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).

Note: “Asian Pacific America” will be pre-empted through June due to the French Open and will return Sunday, July 3.