The 2022 Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Food Fest will take place on Sunday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Row DTLA, 777 Alameda St.
Smorgasburg (https://la.smorgasburg.com/), the largest weekly open-air food market, which hosts hundreds of local food vendors, will be joining the AAPI Heritage Month and AAPI LA celebration with live music, food, and a voter registration drive.
For more information, contact Leila Lee at (213) 880-2422 or leila.lee@lacity.org
Sponsors:
Office of Mayor Eric Garcetti
Councilmember John Lee, 12th District
Councilmember Nithya Raman, 4th District
A-sha Dry Noodle, GoldHouse
Coalition for Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE)
2022 Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Committee
Participating restaurants and chefs:
Brothers Sushi, Mark Okuda
Dai Pie Dong, Kitty Lam
Domi, Evelyn Ling
Flouring, Heather Wong
Ganchic, Christina Ko
Kye’s, Jeanne Cheng
Ms Chi Café, Shirley Chung
RiceBox, Leo Lee
The Joint, Liwei Liao
Valerie Confections, Valerie Gordon
Wok Star Catering, Katie Chin
The following groups will have information tables:
Asian American Advancing Justice LA
Korean American Federation Los Angeles
Korean American Coalition
Koreatown Youth Community Center