The 2022 Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Food Fest will take place on Sunday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Row DTLA, 777 Alameda St.

Smorgasburg (https://la.smorgasburg.com/), the largest weekly open-air food market, which hosts hundreds of local food vendors, will be joining the AAPI Heritage Month and AAPI LA celebration with live music, food, and a voter registration drive.

For more information, contact Leila Lee at (213) 880-2422 or leila.lee@lacity.org

Sponsors:

Office of Mayor Eric Garcetti

Councilmember John Lee, 12th District

Councilmember Nithya Raman, 4th District

A-sha Dry Noodle, GoldHouse

Coalition for Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE)

2022 Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Committee

Participating restaurants and chefs:

Brothers Sushi, Mark Okuda

Dai Pie Dong, Kitty Lam

Domi, Evelyn Ling

Flouring, Heather Wong

Ganchic, Christina Ko

Kye’s, Jeanne Cheng

Ms Chi Café, Shirley Chung

RiceBox, Leo Lee

The Joint, Liwei Liao

Valerie Confections, Valerie Gordon

Wok Star Catering, Katie Chin

The following groups will have information tables:

Asian American Advancing Justice LA

Korean American Federation Los Angeles

Korean American Coalition

Koreatown Youth Community Center