Several local teams will be one win away from the CIF Southern Section baseball championships as they head into Tuesday’s semi­finals.

In Division I, junior infielder Ryusei Fujiwara and JSerra Catho­lic Div. 1 will face Villa Park.

• • •

Torrance, with junior Evan Saito, will face Maranatha in one Div. II semifinal, while senior co-captains Kyle Kato and Myles Hasegawa look to lead Palos Verdes against Etiwanda in the other semi. Etiwandi features junior Tyler Shigenaka and frosh Jaedon Toki.