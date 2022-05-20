On Saturday, May 21, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET, the National Nikkei Reparations Coalition (NNRC) will be hosting the program “Strengthening Japanese and Black Solidarity Through Taking Action.”

Join a conversation with Black reparations and Japanese American redress leaders (Kenniss Henry, Dreisen Heath, Miya Iwataki, Akemi Kochiyama), who will talk about various chapters in the fight for reparations, and Black and Japanese solidarity for Black reparations today. Listen to music and insights of acclaimed jazz musicians/activists Jon Jang and James Newton as they speak to the role of music and culture in building Black and Asian solidarity.

The program will close with a national call to action the week of May 23 to demand that the Biden Administration establish a federal reparations commission by Juneteenth.

Registration: https://bit.ly/StrengtheningSolidarity

NNRC was brought together by Nikkei Progressives, Nikkei for Civil Rights and Redress, Tsuru for Solidarity, San Jose Nikkei Resisters, New York Day of Remembrance Committee, National JACL, Chicago JACL, Portland JACL, and Seattle JACL.