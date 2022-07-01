From right: NJ Nakamura, Asako Tomita and Carol Mochinaga, members of the San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center, enjoy Bon dancing at San Fernando Valley Hongwanji Buddhist Temple in Pacoima on Sunday evening. This year’s festival, called “Obon Lite,” featured food, drinks and games on Saturday, while Sunday was a time for just dancing. Food, available by preorder, included Chinese chicken salad, kalua pork and chirashi. It was an opportunity to bring people together again to enjoy some Obon festivities after two years off due to the pandemic. (Photo by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)