After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the Nanka Yamaguchi Kenjinkai held its 2022 picnic on June 12 at George Elder Park in Monterey Park.

Activities included such games as mochi-maki, tamaire (in which balls are tossed into a basket), and “Pass the Daikon.” Patrick Seki and Larry Fukuhara hosted the entertainment and games.

Attendees of all ages also participated in ondo dancing. The instructors were Aki Fukuhara Vaughn and Beverly Toyama.

The menu included bentos, hot dogs and shaved ice.

This year’s kenjinkai scholarship recipients were introduced. Pictured from left: President Arturo Yoshimoto; Luca Mukai, son of David Mukai and Sue Matsumoto, graduate of Futures Academy, who will be attending Chapman University, majoring in electrical engineering; Kenneth Okamoto, son of Yoshio and Dana Okamoto, graduate of Temple City High School, who will be attending Cal Poly, majoring in human resources; Madison Hashibe, daughter of Eric and Elizabeth Hashibe, graduate of United Christian Academy, who will be attending UCLA, majoring in engineering; Scholarship Chair Mike Vaughn.

Special guests included Richard Watanabe, Japanese Prefectural Association of Southern California; Kihei Otani, Ehime Kenjinkai; Yoshitaka Morioka, Nanka Hiroshima Kenjinkai; Frank Kawase, Kanagawa Kenjinkai; Izumi Hasegawa and Erica Hayashi, Shimane Kenjinkai; Mari Kawaguchi, Tottori Club.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo