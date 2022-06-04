With COVID-related precautions still in place, Gardena Nisei Memorial Post 1961, Veterans of Foreign Wars, commanded by Steve Moriyama, held a Memorial Day drive-through on May 29 in front of the Nisei Veterans Hall at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute.

Participants paid their respects to all deceased post members who served in defense of America on foreign soil.

Local veterans were joined by Marine Corps Junior ROTC members from Redondo Union High School and North Torrance High School.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo