Harumi Miyazono, a resident of Gardena, Calif., passed away peacefully on June 4, 2022, at the age of 86.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Hiroshi Henry; and is survived by her brother, Koji Hamashima.

Private services were held at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441