A private graveside funeral service for Grace Yayoi Mizumoto, 86-year-old, Los Angeles, Calif.-born Nisei who peacefully passed away on May 12, 2022, in Torrance, was held on June 16, 2022, at Rose Hills Memorial Park, with Rev. John Iwohara of Gardena Buddhist Church officiating.

Grace is predeceased by her parents, Kametaro and Masu Mizumoto; brothers, Takeshi Mizumoto and Sai Mizumoto; sisters, Shizumi Higuchi, and Michiko Mizumoto-Payson; and is survived by her nieces, Wendy Kimball, Carolyn Higuchi, Katherine Higuchi, Pamela (Gary) Yuyama and Karen Mizumoto; nephew, Gary (Laurie Pittman) Mizumoto; great-nieces, Kasey Yuyama and Haley Yuyama; sister-in-law, Kazuko Mizumoto; also survived by other relatives. In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations be made to Gardena Valley JCI.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449