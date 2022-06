Rie Nakano, who trains at Kyokushin Los Angeles, had some hefty hardware to hoist, winning the third-place trophy in her division at the 2022 All Japan Weight Category Karate Championships, held last month in Osaka. Congratulations are in order for Nakano after winning her first major title, and to her instructors and the Kyokushin L.A. members who support her training. OSU! (Photo courtesy Taku Nakasaka)