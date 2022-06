A private funeral service for Linda Yoriko Goka, 82-year-old, Torrance, Calif.-born Sansei who passed away on May 26, 2022, in Arleta, Calif., was held on June 14, 2022, at West L.A. United Methodist Church with Rev. Becky Hirata officiating.

Linda is survived by her sons, Greg and Alan (Peachy) Ikemoto; grandchildren, Megan, Lauren, and Justin Ikemoto; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

