Graveside services for the late Mrs. Kazuyo Hata, 95-year-old, Terminal Island-born, resident of Long Beach, who passed away on May 24, 2022, will be held on Saturday, June 11, 9:30 a.m. at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 South Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275, officiated by Rev. Shumyo Kojima of Zenshuji Soto Mission.

She is survived by sons, Kazuhiro (Christine) and Bob Hata; grandchildren, Evan, Curtis, and Andy (Jenna) Hata; siblings, Hiroo (Midori), Moto (Judy) and Takashi Yamasaki; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives here and in Japan.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441