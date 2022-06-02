Funeral services for Itsuko Teragawa, 104-year-old, Watsonville, Calif.-born, Nisei, resident of Monterey Park, Calif. who passed away on May 11, 2022, at home, will be held at Evergreen Baptist Church of San Gabriel Valley, 323 Workman Mill Rd., La Puente, on Saturday, June 18, 11:30 a.m., under the direction of Fukui Mortuary. Pastor Rocky Seto will officiate.

She is survived by daughters, Aiko Teragawa and Yasuko Teragawa; grandson, Heron (Faye) Teragawa; and great-grandson, Alon; brother, James (Kinue) Tsuchiyama; sister-in-law, Janet Tsuchiyama; and many nieces and nephews.

The family requests that flowers be omitted.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441