It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father Nobuyuki Frank Tamai. He passed away on November 22, 2020, in his sleep. He was president of S.F.G.l.A for 20 years. He was English editor for Turf and Garden, the monthly publication of the Southern California Gardeners Federation, for 15 years. He is survived by his children, Donna and Eric Johnson Tamai and Jun Tamai.