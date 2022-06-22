The Parkinson’s Support Group at Union Church of Los Angeles will hold a meeting on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Union Church of L.A., 401 E. Third St. (at San Pedro Street) in Little Tokyo.

Guest speaker Dr. Tyler Cheung is a board-certified neurologist with a focus on Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders. He practices in Pasadena. He has complete fellowships in movement disorders and deep brain stimulation at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Cheung is dedicated to the accurate diagnosis and care of his neurological patients, ranging from early to advanced staged Parkinson’s disease and related disorders, tremor, dystonia, chorea, dyskinesia, and gait disorders. He is also experienced in general neurology, including headache care, neuropathy, stroke, spasticity, epilepsy, and more.

Members, new members, family, relatives, caregivers, and anyone interested in Parkinson’s disease are welcome to attend.

If you have any questions or concerns, call the church office (213) 629-3876 on Monday, Wednesday or Thursday, or Yoko Kawaguchi at (626) 571-1796 or Lorraine Arakaki at (626) 282-7366.