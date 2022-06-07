Funeral services for the late Setsuko Uyemura, 85-year-old, born in Manchuria and raised in Kagoshima, Japan, resident of Gardena, Calif., who passed away peacefully on April 8, 2022, were held at Gardena Buddhist Church.

She is survived by her loving family: sons, Kenneth (Diane) Uyemura and Glenn (Jacklyn) Uyemura; grandson, Wayne Uyemura; sisters, Masako Otsubo, Michiko Yamanaka, Hideko (Gary) French; brother, Koji (Satoko) Hashimoto; she is also survived by many relatives.

