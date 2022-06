Family graveside service for Takeko Miyatake, 94, an El Monte-born Nisei and resident of Alhambra, who passed away peacefully on May 4, was held on Monday, June 6, at Evergreen Cemetery, with Rimban William Briones of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.

She is survived by her son, Alan (April); grandchildren, Sydney, Lindsey, Joy (David) Frankel and Jackie (Isaac Childress) Miyatake of San Rafael; and other relatives.

