GARDENA — Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute is holding an “Online Meditation for Sleeplessness” workshop on Thursday, July 7, from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Fee: $5.

This workshop, taught by certified massage therapist and Kundalini yoga teacher Yuki Uwasawa, focuses on breathing techniques that promote a restful night’s sleep. It is conducted in English and Japanese.

To register, visit the Events/Programs/Classes section on the GVJCI website, www.jci-gardena.org.