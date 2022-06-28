The assault was captured in surveillance video.

Rafu Wire and Staff Reports

A man suspected of striking another man at a Koreatown bus stop in what police called an unprovoked attack was in custody Saturday.

Tony Earl King, 45, was arrested around 10 a.m. Friday at a bus stop at Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue after authorities received a tip from a caller who recognized King from security video of the crime, according to the LAPD.

The assault occurred last week at the same bus stop where King was arrested, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.

“On June 24, 2022, at 10:01 a.m., LAPD Olympic detectives received a call from a community member recognizing the suspect responsible for the violent attack that occurred on June 21, 2022 of male victim in Koreatown,” the LAPD said. “Detectives responded to Vermont Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard and observed the suspect sitting in the same courtyard where the attack occurred three days prior.

“The suspect Tony Earl King was taken into custody by Olympic officers without incident and booked for felony battery.”

The suspect is accused of striking the victim in the face with his elbow, knocking him to the ground unconscious, and also assaulting a good Samaritan who rendered aid to the victim. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. He was later released from the hospital.

The victim, who was identified only as Leo at his request, told Fox 11 he was minding his own business, playing a game on his phone, when he was approached by the suspect. The video shows the suspect sitting on a bus bench with the victim standing about six feet away. The suspect then got up and attacked the victim, who was seen lying on the ground, not moving.

Leo, a U.S. Navy veteran, told Fox 11 he suffered a contusion on the back of his head from hitting the ground and a cut on his nose.

Although the victim is of Asian descent and the suspect is African American, authorities have not determined whether the attack was a hate crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Olympic detectives at (213) 382-9450. During non-business hours or on the weekends call 877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to LAPD Online.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.

To see the video of the attack, go to: www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPrhG5XyBdo