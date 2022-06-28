Anti-abortion and abortion-rights activists outside the Supreme Court on Saturday. (Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press)

The Little Tokyo Service Center issued the following statement on Friday.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s (SCOTUS) decision to overturn Roe v. Wade (1973) ends federal constitutional protection of abortion rights, effectively eliminating the choice of people with uteruses* to end an unwanted pregnancy. This is a shameful and heinous step backwards that violates the human rights, health and well-being of millions of women and people with uteruses.

There is no evidence that banning abortions will reduce the number of abortions — it will only reduce the availability of safe, accessible, and low-cost abortions. With the majority of Americans supporting abortion rights, this SCOTUS decision draws to a head the alarming trend in anti-abortion policies and egregious attacks on community and family health clinics, birth control access and affordability, reproductive health care, and comprehensive sex education.

These “pro-life” policies target women and people with uteruses, disproportionately affecting marginalized groups such as low-income people, people of color, and any transgender, nonbinary, or gender non-conforming person with a uterus.

In addition, because the basis of Roe v. Wade is the “right to privacy” provided by the Due Process Clause in the 14th aAendment, the implications of overturning this precedent extend past abortion rights, potentially endangering other protections for marginalized groups and stripping them of their right to be free from discrimination.

While LTSC does not work specifically on abortion rights, our mission and values are deeply rooted in the struggle for equity and human and civil rights, particularly in lower-income communities of color. As such, we firmly believe that the decision to have a child is a personal, private choice belonging to a person with a uterus.

We strongly oppose this SCOTUS decision, demand non-discriminatory policies from our government that protect human rights, and stand with all those affected by this inhumane policy. We encourage folks to raise your voice, get involved, and use your vote to effect essential change.

Here are a few ways you can make a difference:

• Use your vote to elect representatives in all levels of government that support abortion rights.

• Donate to your local abortion fund, National Abortion Federation (NAF), and the NAF Hotline Fund to support the needs of people seeking abortions.

• Take a pledge to support abortion rights and access with ACLU and Planned Parenthood.

• Share your story to reduce stigma and help educate others.

• Talk to your friends and family about abortion rights. Check out this guidebook from the ACLU: https://www.aclu.org/news/reproductive-freedom/your-mini-guide-to-discussing-abortion-rights-at-the-dinner-table

• Use #BansOffOurBodies on social media to raise awareness for abortion rights.

* “People with uteruses”/”Person with a uterus” are identifiers that include all persons who have a uterus, who may or may not identify as a woman. In this piece, these identifiers are used intentionally to emphasize that abortion rights affect transgender and gender non-conforming people in addition to cisgender women.