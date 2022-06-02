Tad Torao Uyemura, 96-year-old Los Angeles-born and longtime resident of Gardena, passed away on May 21, 2022.

Tad and his late wife, Marie, owned the Nisei Oriental Gift Shop in Gardena for over 40 years.

Tad is survived by his loving son, Chris (Katie) Uyemura; daughter, Cindy Tsukamoto; grandchildren, Ryan Uyemura, Tracy (Adam) Dasho and Eric Tsukamoto; great-grandson, Benjamin Dasho; sisters, Hatsue Nishinaka, Harue Uyemura and Akie Uyemura; nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 4, 1 p.m. at Jodoshu North America Buddhist Missions, 442 E. 3rd Street, Los Angeles 90013.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441