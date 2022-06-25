Tommy Takenori Tanaka, 86, Glendale, Calif.-born Nisei, resident of Las Vegas, Nev., passed away peacefully on May 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving family in Las Vegas.

He is survived by his beloved family: wife, Jeanne S. Tanaka of Las Vegas; son, Jeffrey S. (Sharon) Tanaka; daughter, Debbie S. Tanaka of Las Vegas; grandsons, Matthew and Jonathan Tanaka; sisters, Lily Yenoki and May Sakamoto; brother-in-law, Cary (Cindy) Ninokawa; sister-in-law, Arlene Ito; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and relatives.

Family funeral services were held on Tuesday, June 21, at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” with Rimban William Briones of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441