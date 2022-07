Chizuko Yamagawa, age 100, born in Denver, Colo., resident of Los Angeles, passed away on July 4, 2022.

Predeceased by her husband, Joe Yamagawa, in September 2020.

Beloved mother of Corinne “Corky” (Norman) Tatara and Becky Yamagawa; grandmother of Taryn Tatara; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A private service will be held at a later date.

