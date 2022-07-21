Teruko Nakajima’s one-woman show, “Made in America,” will be performed six more times this month:

Friday, July 22; Saturday, July 23; Sunday, July 24; Friday, July 29; Saturday, July 30; Sunday, July 31. All shows are at 8 p.m. at The Dorie Theater at The Complex Theatres and Studios, 6476 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles.

Teruko Nakajima

Directed by John Flynn and featuring Nakajima’s dog, Titi, this multiple award-winning show is a courageous and inspiring story. A shocking, raw autobiography about a brave first-generation American that chose to immigrate to the States from Japan by her own will for a reason. She beautifully brings humanity and awareness of women, first-generation immigrants, mental health, domestic violence, child abuse, sexual abuse, suicide and anyone who suffers and needs help.

In a review for Discover Hollywood Magazine, Harrison Held wrote, “The original, shocking and riveting one-woman piece tugs at your heart, makes you laugh and probably will move you to tears. Teruko Nakajima earnestly tells us the story of her life from her earliest days in Japan dealing with abuse and alcoholism to her decision to make her own life far away in New York City, and then in Los Angeles.

“The very unique Ms. Nakajima is a wonderful storyteller, dancer and performer and her story is definitely worth watching. ‘Made in America’ is a fast-moving show — there’s never a dull moment and I think it will inspire viewers to live their best life.”

As part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2022, “Made in America” won Best Solo Show, Pick of The Fringe, Solo Splash Award, Encore! Producers’ Award, and The Fringe Scholarship.

Tickets: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7419

Nakajima’s recent screen credits include “Free Byrd,” “Borderline Talent” (TV miniseries), “Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie,” “The Sex Trip,” and the TV series “Lady Dynamite,” “The Millers,” “Awkward” and “The Unemployment of Danny London.”

On the Web: www.terukonakajima.com