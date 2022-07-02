Lauren Moore, Crunchyroll social video producer and host, presents the My Hero Academia OVA Premiere at Anime Expo, July 1, 2022. (Photo/Sophia Cole)

By HIKARU ITO

Crunchyroll hosted the North American premiere of the My Hero Academia OVAs or original video animations Friday, July 1, 2022 at Anime Expo. The two episodes, which aired in Japan this past June, have yet to air officially in the United States. The OVAs are scheduled to release simultaneously subbed and dubbed on Crunchyroll and Funimation August 1st, 2022.

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest anime IPs in the world with over 65 million copies in circulation as of January 30, 2022 according to publishing company Shueisha. As of July 1, 2022, the anime has released over 113 episodes with an average rating of 8.4 on IMDB.

My Hero Academia ended it’s 5th season last year in November 2021. With the US release of the highly anticipated 6th season set for October 2022, there has been nearly an entire year between seasons. For fans, the OVAs provide welcome fuel to keep the My Hero Academia or MHA hype going.

The OVA episodes, titled “Hero League Baseball” and “Laugh! As if you are in Hell,” focus on smaller events in the main series and have an overall lighter tone. “Hero League Baseball” or “HLB” especially features the comedic energy of My Hero Academia’s cast of heroes.

Lauren Moore reveals the titles of the My Hero Academia OVAs at Anime Expo, July 1, 2022. (Photo/Sophia Cole)

“HLB” is a winning formula for the acclaimed anime. A colorful cast of heroes go head to head in a no-holds-barred game of super-powered baseball. The powers and personalites of each character is put on full display as each of them showcases their special abilities or “quirks” in unique ways around the baseball diamond.

“Hero League Baseball” and “Laugh! As if you are in Hell” are set to release simultaneously on Crunchyroll and Funimation on August 1, 2022. Episodes will be available both subbed and dubbed on release.

