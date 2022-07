Daniel Osamu Ikemoto of Alhambra, Calif., died June 15, 2022, at the age of 92. Daniel was born June 6, 1930, in Los Angeles, Calif. He is survived by his wife, Jean Kinuye Ikemoto; daughters, Lisa Ikemoto (Scott Alumbaugh) and Teri Griffiths (Andrew Griffiths); grandchildren, Taylor Griffiths and Kazu Ikemoto; and his siblings, nieces and nephews. Services will not be held and the family requests, in accordance with Daniel’s wishes, that no koden be sent.