Michiko Kakimoto was born in Okinawa, Japan. She was a longtime resident of Gardena, Calif. and passed away on May 24, 2022, at the age of 90.

She is survived by her daughter, Nadine Kakimoto; and sons, Dale Kakimoto and Neal Kakimoto; and relatives in Japan. A private funeral service was held on June 17, 2022, at Gardena Buddhist Church in Gardena, Calif.