March 18, 1931 – June 10, 2022

Dean K. Sugano, 91-year-old, Gering, Nebraska-born resident of Culver City, peacefully passed away at his residence on June 10, 2022.

He was predeceased by his loving wife, May Yoko Sugano. He is survived by his loving family: children, Alan Dean (Suzanne) Sugano, Amy Hana Ota (John Matsubayashi); grandsons, Kyle Tadashi Ota, Jake Kent Matsubayashi, Gabe Dean Matsubayashi; granddaughter, Courtney Lauren Sugano; also survived by his sister, Margaret Kamio, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial service will be held at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden” on Saturday, July 9, at 11:00 a.m. Burial service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery at 2 p.m., with Pastor Jason Ashimoto officiating.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441