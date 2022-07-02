A Celebration of Life service for the late Irene Kuwaki-Chuman, 67-year-old, Japan-born, resident of Alhambra, who passed away on June 8, 2022, will be held on Saturday, July 16, 10:30 a.m. at West Covina Christian Church, 1100 E. Cameron Ave. in West Covina.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald; children, Ryan (Michelle) and Lauren (Curtis) Chuman-Yamanaka; grandsons, Connor, Bradley and Bryce; sister, Barbara (Michael) Muha; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

