Eric “Ricky” Seikow Kimura, a 57-year-old, California-born, resident of Torrance, passed away on June 25, 2022.

Eric was born to Mark and Lillian Kimura in East Los Angeles, and the family lived in Montebello, Cerritos, and back to Montebello, where he attended Schurr High School.

As a child, Eric was a gymnast (he could do a standing back flip) and took judo and swimming lessons, and as a teen, he was active in the local Civil Air Patrol and had a fascination with flying and planes, which led him to taking flying lessons later in life.

One of Ricky’s favorite TV shows was “Emergency,” which showed how EMTs, firefighters, nurses, and doctors all came together to help people in distress. Eric met his goal of helping others by working in health care first as an EMT, then as a Licensed Vocational Nurse for over 33 years. Eric enjoyed his work and working with the same team for those 33 years, to include Doug, Cheryl, and his “adopted” sister Nesha.

When not at work, Eric enjoyed biking, hiking, skiing, walking, music, collecting toy cars, and surfing. He also had fond childhood memories of camping with the family throughout California, the Pacific Northwest, and on the beach in Baja California.

Eric touched many lives and left a positive impression on those he met.

He is survived by his sister, Noreen (Richard Crother); uncles and aunts, Donald (Eileen) Ogawa and Taka (John Schooler) Nakamura; cousins, Derek (Roya) and Lance Nakamura and Carly (Chris) Lundahl; Gail, Cheryl, and Kelly and many wonderful friends and extended family!

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Sierra Club on Eric’s behalf.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 16, 1 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, California.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441