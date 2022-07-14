Kimi Uchida, born on November 4, 1934, passed away on June 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. She is survived by her husband, Yukio; daughters, Lynn Schneider and Shari Hale. She is also survived by 3 sisters, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services are to be held at Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 Workman Mill Road in Whittier, Gate#10 on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. Immediately following will be a celebration of her life at California Country Club, 1509 S. Workman Mill Road. Casual attire.

