Mary Osako

Mary Osako, UCLA vice chancellor for strategic communications, has been named to the Geffen Playhouse Board of Directors.

A UCLA alumna, Osako became the inaugural vice chancellor for strategic communications in 2019. Previously, she served as chief communications officer of Activision Blizzard; head of global corporate communications at Amazon; and vice president of corporate, international and public policy communications at Yahoo.

She serves on the Board of Directors of the Hammer Museum and is a PRWeek 2021 Hall of Femme honoree.

The mission of the Geffen Playhouse (www.geffenplayhouse.org), a UCLA-affiliated nonprofit organization, is to enrich the cultural life of Los Angeles through plays and educational programs that inform, entertain and inspire. As ambassadors of the Geffen Playhouse, its board bears responsibility for the theater’s fiscal well-being and for its service to the Los Angeles community.