Steven Yeun is one of the stars of “Nope,” a science fiction horror film from director Jordan Peele (“Get Out,” “Us”), released on July 22 by Universal. The cast also includes Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea. They play the residents of a lonely gulch in inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Yeun, who plays Ricky “Jupe” Park, a former child actor and owner of a carnival called Jupiter’s Claim, is known for the TV series “The Walking Dead” and the film “Minari,” for which he received an Oscar nomination. In flashbacks, young Ricky is played by Jacob Kim. (Universal)