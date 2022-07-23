WASHINGTON – Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) issued the following statement July 15 after the House voted to pass H.R. 8296, an updated version of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would restore the right to an abortion nationwide, and H.R. 8297, the Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act, which protects a person traveling across state lines to obtain a legal abortion.

Rep. Doris Matsui

“The Supreme Court’s dangerous decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion has left millions of Americans vulnerable – jeopardizing the health, well-being, and reproductive autonomy of people across the nation. As Republicans continue their crusade to ban abortion in every state, we must continue our unrelenting fight to protect access to this critical care for all Americans.

“Make no mistake, abortion remains legal in California. Yet, comprehensive health care and reproductive freedom should not depend on where you live. You should never have to travel hundreds of miles to be treated with dignity and respect. Every American should have the right to make decisions about their own life and future.

“Today, I voted yes to pass two important pieces of legislation that protect those rights and make it clear that all people should have reproductive autonomy without dangerous, ideological restrictions. I refuse to accept that future generations will live in a country with fewer rights and freedoms than mine. We cannot and will not yield in the fight to protect abortion access across the country.”