SAN JOSE — This Sunday, July 24, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Hajime “Jimmy” Kishimori (pictured), deputy consul general at the Consulate General of Japan in San Francisco, talks “Japantenna” – an event in San Francisco Japantown with exhibits promoting Japanese culture.

We talk about the state of local nonprofits with Wendy Ho, a driving force in Bay Area nonprofits and honoree of Asian Americans for Community Involvement (AACI).

Plus a performance by June Kuramoto, the co-founder of legendary musical group Hiroshima.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11, 6 p.m. on COZI TV Comcast 186.