The 2022 Tigers Invitational Basketball Tournament was held over Memorial Day weekend at several SoCal locations. Below are the official final results.
Girls 2nd Grade Grade
Champion: NYS OMG
Second: VFW Firebolts
Consolation: FOR Extreme
Girls 3rd Grade Gold
Champion: FOR Blue Waves
Second: NYS Blue Ninjas
Girls 3rd Grade Silver
Champion: NYS Tsunami
Second: FOR Local Motion
Girls 4th Grade Gold
Champion: OCO Mangos
Second: WLA Impact
Girls 4th Grade Silver
Champion: Tigers Storm
Second: Lightning Yoshis
Girls 4th Grade Bronze
Champion: HD Rainbow Katanas
Second: VFW Swish
Girls 5th Grade
Champion: Tigers Gems
Second: FOR Monarchs
Consolation: Bruins Rainbow Warriors
Girls 6th Grade Gold
Champion: VFW Heart & Hustle
Second: WLA Reign
Cons.: Wanjettes Rainbow Warriors
Girls 6th Grade Silver
Champion: Love&Tigers
Second: HD Kolohe Girls
Girls 7th Grade
Champion: Tigers Angels
Second: VFW Girls on Fire
Third: HD Crush
Consolation: SFV Shooting Stars
Girls 8th Grade
Champion: SF Emeralds
Second: Tigers Charm
Consolation: OCO Sakura
Girls Prep 9th Grade Upper
Champion: FOR Sparklers
Second: Tigers Swish
Consolation: HD Roxy Girlz
Girls Prep 9th Grade Lower
Champion: Foster City Flyers
Second: VFW Cherry Bombs
Girls Prep 10th Grade Upper
Champion: Royal Tigers
Second: LH Girls
Girls Prep 10th Grade Lower
Champion: SFV Aloha Girls
Second: Bruin Hula Hoops
Girls Prep 11th Grade Upper
Champion: FOR Remix
Second: San Jose Ninjas
Consolation: Tigers Blitz
Girls Prep 11th Grade Lower
Champion: VYC Sparks
Second: Bruins Dolphins
Girls Prep 12th Grade
Champion: Tigers Starz
Second: Venice Wildcats
Boys 2nd Grade Gold
Champion: FOR Wolfpack
Second: VFW Mambas
Boys 2nd Grade Silver
Champion: SFV Raptors
Second: Bruins Legends 2
Boys 3rd Grade Gold
Champion: Tigers Runnin Rebels
Second: FOR Showtime
Third: WLA Heat
Consolation: SF Associates
Boys 3rd Grade Silver
Champion: FOR BNB
Second: Bruins Knights
Third: SFV Tigers
Consolation: FOR Bad Boyz
Boys 3rd Grade Bronze
Champion: VFW Kingsmen
Second: FOR Ninjas
Boys 4th Grade Gold
Champion: FOR Razors
Second: VYC Shoguns
Third: Tigers Mayhem
Consolation: ROR Reapers
Boys 4th Grade Silver
Champion: SFV Shinobi Slayers
Second: WLA Red Storm
Third: WPC Tidalwaves
Consolation: VFW Dragon Lakers
Boys 4th Grade Bronze
Champion: Bruins Katanas
Second: WLA Lakers
Boys 5th Grade Gold
Champion: Mustang Monstars
Second: FOR Blue Chips
Consolation: WLA Ninjas
Boys 5th Grade Silver
Champion: SFV Dominators
Second: NYS Blizzard
Third: VFW Vipers
Consolation: WLA Sharks
Boys 6th Grade Gold
Champion: Jets Warriors
Second: FOR Kingsmen
Third: Sabers Lightning Warriors
Consolation: VFW Hoop Dreams
Boys 6th Grade Silver
Champion: HD Warriors
Second: Bruins Lightning
Consolation: Tigers Elite
Boys 6th Grade Bronze
Champion: Mustang Chargers
Second: WLA Dragon Fury
Boys 7th Grade Gold
Champion: WPC Wolverines
Second: FOR Hot Shots
Boys 7th Grade Silver
Champion: Bruins Thunder 4
Second: Mustangs Lightning
Boys 7th Grade Bronze
Champion: Sabers Legends
Second: Tigers Extreme
Boys 7th Grade Copper
Champion: VYC Rockets
Second: WLA Dragons
Boys 8th Grade Gold
Champion: Tigers Night Fury
Second: Tigers Rebels
Boys 8th Grade Silver
Champion: Bruins Ninja Warriors
Seoncd: FOR Clippers
Third: NYS Aces
Consolation: Sabers Awakens
Boys 8th Grade Bronze
Champion: Evergreen Na Koa
Second: SFV Supersonics
Boys Prep 9th Grade Upper
Champion: WLA Warriors
Second: WPC Raptors
Third: Tiger Titans
Consolation: HD Clippers
Boys Prep 9th Grade Lower
Champion: VFW Redhawks
Second: FOR Razorbacks
Boys Prep 10th Grade Upper
Champion: HD Wolfpack
Second: Tigers Thunder
Boys Prep 10th Grade Lower
Champion: Tigers Aces
Second: WPC Falcons
Boys Prep 11th Grade Upper
Champion: HD Ninjas
Second: Bruins Sharks
Consolation: Evergreen Eagles
Boys Prep 11th Grade Lower
Champion: Tiger Jedi
Second SFV Blakers
Boys Prep 12th Grade Upper
Champion: OCBC Taiyo
Second: HD Thunder
Third: Evergreen Ninjas
Consolation: NYS Blue Hawks
Boys Prep 12th Grade Lower
Champion: HD Dragons
Second: Alpha Tigers
Consolation: VFW Xtreme
Women’s Open
Champion: Ninjas
Second: Let It Fly
Women’s Aye Plus Gold
Champion: Ball and Brew
Second: Scrubs
Women’s Aye Plus Silver
Champion: Boba Ballers
Second: Hungry Tigerettes
Women’s Aye Plus Bronze
Champion: Kanak Attack
Second: Mike’s Imperial
Consolation: Tigerettes Aye
Men’s Aye Gold
Champion: Sacramento Barons
Second: Condoggies
Consolation: Tigers Lightning
Men’s Aye Silver
Champion: Tigers Terror
Second: Hodori
Third: San Francisco Drakes White
Consolation: Bricklayers
Men’s Aye Bronze
Champion: Chicken Express
Second: Centinela Celtics Black
Cons.: San Francisco Drakes Orange
Men’s Masters Open
Champion: Yellow Storm
Second: He>1
Men’s Masters Classic
Champion: M.I. Westside Tigers
Second: The Usual Suspects
Men’s Master Antique Upper
Champion: Silent But Deadly
Second: Blue Devils
Men’s Master Antique Lower
Champion: Black Gatos
Second: South Bay FOR Rebels
Men’s Master Seniors
Champion: Hollenbeck Old School
Second: Higashi MF
Consolation: Sakae Sushi