Rafu Staff Report

A white female driving a 2016 Dodge Charger was taken into custody by Los Angeles Police Department officers following a chase that began in Little Tokyo and ended in Boyle Heights on Thursday.

The vehicle, initially spotted at First and Alameda streets, had been reported stolen. Officers started following the vehicle eastbound toward Boyle Heights and requested backup and an airship.

The officers attempted a stop at First and Utah streets. Although the suspect pulled over, she immediately sped away. A male passenger exited the car in front of the Hollenbeck Community Police Station, was questioned, and subsequently released.

The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle collided with two parked cars on Sheridan Street near North St. Louis Street. The driver was taken into custody and charged with felony evasion.