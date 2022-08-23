A private service for the late Bessie K. Kurisu, 95-year-old, Parlier, Calif.-born, long-time resident of Monterey Park, who passed away on August 2, 2022, was held on Saturday, August 20, at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, George Kurisu; she is survived by her children, Susan (Terry) Matsunaga, Phyllis Amy (Bruce) Kurisu-Saltz, Kay Keiko (Gene) Mori, and Alan (Glenna) Kurisu; grandchildren, Kevin and Kurt (Regine) Matsunaga, and Leanne and Alex Kurisu; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family kindly requests no koden.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441