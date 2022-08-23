The Ventura County JACL will host a discussion of a banned book on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.

Julie Otsuka

A small Wisconsin school district recently banned “When the Emperor Was Divine” by Julie Otsuka for an English 10 AP class. First published in 2002, the critically acclaimed book paints a portrait of the Japanese American incarceration camps that is both a haunting evocation of a family in wartime and a resonant lesson for our times.

Local school boards have been banning books on a variety of topics, saying they are inappropriate for young readers. In the case of books about people of color, such as “The 1619 Project” and “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” the allegation is that they present a negative or unbalanced view of American history.

To join the discussion, go to: https://ucla.zoom.us/j/94430936088?pwd=RUJBUnZvOVY4UHB2aDhnQUJMRjRFQT09 For more information on Ventura County JACL, visit: www.vcjacl.org