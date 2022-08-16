Beverly Miyamoto Muench passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 20, 2022.

To avoid the spread of COVID, private services were held on August 8, 2022.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Bob; her sisters, Madeline Dwyer and Karen Sasaki; brothers-in-law, Stephen Sasaki, Thomas Oshita, and Richard (Suzy) Muench; nephews and nieces, Richard Sasaki, Stephanie (Steve) Harris, Greg Oshita and fiancée, Soo, Courtney (Eric) Higuchi, Kristin (Adam) Rand, Eric (Bryann) Muench, Adam (Rachel) Muench; grand-nephews and nieces, Melanie Harris, Hazel Rand, and Milo Rand.

Anyone wishing to honor Beverly’s memory may do so with a donation in her memory to the Japanese American National Museum.

