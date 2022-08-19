The documentary “Free Chol Soo Lee” will be shown at the following theaters:

• Roxie Theater, 3117 16th St., San Francisco, from Friday, Aug. 19, to Thursday, Aug. 15. Tickets and showtimes: (415) 863-1087, https://www.roxie.com/

• Laemmle’s Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd. in West L.A., from Friday, Aug. 26, to Thursday, Sept. 1. Tickets and showtimes: (310) 478-3836, www.laemmle.com

Chol Soo Lee

In 1970s San Francisco, 20-year-old Korean immigrant Chol Soo Lee (1952-2014) is racially profiled and convicted of a Chinatown gang murder. Sentenced to life, he spends years fighting to survive until investigative journalist K.W. Lee takes a special interest in his case, igniting an unprecedented social justice movement that would unite Asian Americans and inspire a new generation of activists.

Nearly five decades later, “Free Chol Soo Lee,” directed by Julie Ha and Eugene Yi, excavates this largely unknown yet essential history, crafting an intimate portrait of the complex man at its center and serving as an urgent reminder that his legacy is more relevant than ever.

The documentary, which was shown at 150 theaters across the country for one night only on Aug. 17, was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. Aug. 15 would have been Lee’s 70th birthday and is also Korean Independence Day.

Visit the film’s website at: https://mubi.com/freecholsoolee